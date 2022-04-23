How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Price: $69.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals play in game 2 of series

Kansas City Royals (5-7, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (8-5, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (0-1, 10.80 ERA, 2.60 WHIP, four strikeouts); Mariners: Matt Brash (1-1, 3.37 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -154, Royals +132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

Seattle is 8-5 overall and 5-2 at home. The Mariners are 7-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Kansas City has a 5-7 record overall and a 5-5 record at home. The Royals are 5-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford ranks fifth on the Mariners with a .341 batting average, and has three doubles, a triple, a home run, eight walks and five RBI. Ty France is 12-for-38 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with five home runs while slugging .578. Andrew Benintendi is 12-for-35 with a triple, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .242 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Royals: 3-7, .218 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Paul Sewald: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)