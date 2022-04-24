 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals Game Live Online on April 24, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Kansas City≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Kansas City≥ $89.99------
Root Sports Northwest≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners play the Royals after France's 5-hit game

Kansas City Royals (5-8, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (9-6, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Carlos Hernandez (0-0, 7.27 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, one strikeout); Mariners: Robbie Ray (2-1, 4.19 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -185, Royals +159; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners take on the Kansas City Royals after Ty France had five hits against the Royals on Saturday.

Seattle has a 6-2 record in home games and a 9-6 record overall. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.02 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

Kansas City is 5-5 at home and 5-8 overall. The Royals have a 5-3 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: France has three doubles, four home runs and 17 RBI for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 12-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with six extra base hits (a double and five home runs). Hunter Dozier is 10-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .264 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Royals: 3-7, .225 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Paul Sewald: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

