How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on July 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Alex Cobb (6-3, 4.60 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-5, 5.82 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners +110, Angels -127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Los Angeles will play on Friday.

The Mariners are 27-19 in home games in 2020. Seattle hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .290 this season, led by Ty France with a mark of .346.

The Angels have gone 18-22 away from home. Los Angeles has slugged .440 this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a .690 slugging percentage, including 53 extra-base hits and 32 home runs.

The Mariners won the last meeting 9-5. Logan Gilbert earned his first victory and Donnie Walton went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Seattle. Patrick Sandoval registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

