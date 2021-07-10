 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on July 10, 2021: Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (2-2, 4.04 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (7-3, 3.80 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners +101, Angels -117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Los Angeles will square off on Saturday.

The Mariners are 28-19 on their home turf. Seattle has slugged .380 this season. Justin Dunn leads the team with a mark of .667.

The Angels are 18-23 in road games. Los Angeles has slugged .441 this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with a .694 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 33 home runs.

The Mariners won the last meeting 7-3. Drew Steckenrider recorded his third victory and Mitch Haniger went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for Seattle. Mike Mayers registered his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports West≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $84.99------
Root Sports Northwest≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.