MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on July 11, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (3-2, 2.37 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Mariners: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Los Angeles will play on Sunday.

The Mariners are 29-19 in home games in 2020. Seattle has a collective batting average of .217 this season, led by J.P. Crawford with an average of .280.

The Angels are 18-24 in road games. Los Angeles has hit 122 home runs as a team this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with 33, averaging one every nine at-bats.

The Mariners won the last meeting 2-0. Chris Flexen earned his eighth victory and Luis Torrens went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for Seattle. Patrick Sandoval registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

