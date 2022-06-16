 Skip to Content
How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on June 16, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Angels look to end 11-game road losing streak, play the Mariners

Los Angeles Angels (29-35, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (28-35, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (4-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (1-1, 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -119, Mariners +101; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will attempt to end their 11-game road skid in a matchup against the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle is 28-35 overall and 14-14 at home. The Mariners have a 13-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 29-35 overall and 12-17 in road games. The Angels are 21-12 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 12 doubles and 10 home runs for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 11-for-33 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with 16 home runs while slugging .619. Ohtani is 13-for-37 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Angels: 2-8, .210 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (illness), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

