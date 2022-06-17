How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on June 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, June 17, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West).

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Angels play the Mariners leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Angels (30-35, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (28-36, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (6-3, 3.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (5-6, 4.52 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -130, Angels +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has gone 14-15 at home and 28-36 overall. The Mariners have hit 67 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Los Angeles is 13-17 on the road and 30-35 overall. The Angels have an 11-24 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France is second on the Mariners with a .317 batting average, and has 12 doubles, 10 home runs, 18 walks and 41 RBI. J.P. Crawford is 11-for-32 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout has 15 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 14-for-36 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .207 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by three runs

Angels: 3-7, .215 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)