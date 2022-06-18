How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Doubleheader Live Online on June 18, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels in a Doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the games are streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West). In Seattle, the games are streaming on Root Sports Northwest.

In Seattle, the games are streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Seattle Mariners host the Los Angeles Angels Saturday

Los Angeles Angels (30-36, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (29-36, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-2, 2.83 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (2-8, 4.30 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -130, Mariners +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

Seattle is 29-36 overall and 15-15 at home. The Mariners have a 13-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has a 30-36 record overall and a 13-18 record in road games. The Angels are 11-25 in games when they have given up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 13 doubles and 10 home runs for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 10-for-37 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with a .289 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 31 walks and 38 RBI. Shohei Ohtani is 13-for-32 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .221 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Angels: 3-7, .216 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)