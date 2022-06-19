MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on June 19, 2022: Streaming

On Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Seattle Mariners host the Los Angeles Angels Sunday

Los Angeles Angels (32-36, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (29-38, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Kenny Rosenberg (0-0); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (7-2, 2.34 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -172, Angels +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Seattle has a 29-38 record overall and a 15-17 record at home. The Mariners have gone 16-31 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Los Angeles has a 32-36 record overall and a 15-18 record on the road. The Angels are 22-12 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Angels are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 44 RBI for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 10-for-38 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with a .291 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 31 walks and 41 RBI. Shohei Ohtani is 11-for-33 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .209 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored by four runs

Angels: 5-5, .213 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Jesse Winker: day-to-day (undisclosed), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)