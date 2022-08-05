How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on August 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Angels visit the Mariners to start 4-game series

Los Angeles Angels (44-61, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (57-49, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-7, 3.61 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 4.11 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -207, Angels +171; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Los Angeles Angels on Friday to open a four-game series.

Seattle is 57-49 overall and 27-23 in home games. The Mariners have a 40-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has a 20-29 record on the road and a 44-61 record overall. The Angels are sixth in the AL with 119 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The matchup Friday is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Angels have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 19 doubles, 13 home runs and 52 RBI for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 8-for-35 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 24 home runs while slugging .508. Luis Rengifo is 14-for-40 with five doubles, a triple and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .217 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Angels: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ty France: day-to-day (wrist), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Milone: 15-Day IL (neck), Diego Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)