MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Doubleheader Live Online on August 6, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels in a Doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Los Angeles, the games are streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Seattle, the games are streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but Game 1 of the Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network. Game 2 will be available to stream.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Angels bring 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Mariners

Los Angeles Angels (45-61, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (57-50, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: TBD; Mariners: George Kirby (2-3, 3.56 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -197, Angels +165; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels hit the road against the Seattle Mariners looking to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Seattle has a 57-50 record overall and a 27-24 record at home. The Mariners have gone 23-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 21-29 in road games and 45-61 overall. The Angels have a 7-18 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Saturday for the 10th time this season. The Angels are up 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 19 doubles, 13 home runs and 54 RBI for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 7-for-36 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 24 home runs while slugging .504. Luis Rengifo is 15-for-41 with six doubles, a triple and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .209 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Angels: 5-5, .223 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (back), Diego Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)