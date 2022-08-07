MLB Streaming Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on August 7, 2022: Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Angels face the Mariners with 2-1 series lead

Los Angeles Angels (46-62, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (58-51, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tucker Davidson (1-2, 6.46 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (6-11, 3.95 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -163, Angels +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle is 28-25 at home and 58-51 overall. The Mariners have gone 25-14 in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has a 22-30 record in road games and a 46-62 record overall. The Angels have a 15-44 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Angels have a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 27 RBI while hitting .259 for the Mariners. Adam Frazier is 11-for-35 with a double over the past 10 games.

Jared Walsh has 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 42 RBI for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 8-for-38 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .200 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Angels: 4-6, .213 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (back), Diego Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)