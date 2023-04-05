 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Live Online on April 5, 2023: TV Channels & Streaming

Mike Nelson

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on the MLB Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Seattle, Los Angeles, and nationally the game will be streaming on MLB Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Typically, in Seattle the game would be streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Fubo. In Los Angeles, the game would be streaming on Bally Sports West, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and Fubo.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Bally Sports+, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$19.99
Bally Sports West≥ $99.99-----
Fox Sports West≥ $99.99-----
Root Sports Northwest≥ $99.99------
MLB Network≥ $99.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Root Sports Northwest, and MLB Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Root Sports Northwest + 25 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: MLB Network

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: MLB Network

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners and Angels meet with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Angels (3-2) vs. Seattle Mariners (2-4)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (0-0); Mariners: Chris Flexen (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -145, Mariners +123; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Seattle went 90-72 overall and 46-35 at home a season ago. The Mariners slugged .390 with a .315 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

Los Angeles had a 73-89 record overall and a 33-48 record in road games last season. The Angels averaged 7.8 hits per game in the 2022 season with 2.7 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Mariners: Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Angels: Chris Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (groin), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.