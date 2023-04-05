How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Live Online on April 5, 2023: TV Channels & Streaming

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on the MLB Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Seattle, Los Angeles, and nationally the game will be streaming on MLB Network.

Typically, in Seattle the game would be streaming on Root Sports Northwest. In Los Angeles, the game would be streaming on Bally Sports West.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners and Angels meet with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Angels (3-2) vs. Seattle Mariners (2-4)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (0-0); Mariners: Chris Flexen (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -145, Mariners +123; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Seattle went 90-72 overall and 46-35 at home a season ago. The Mariners slugged .390 with a .315 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

Los Angeles had a 73-89 record overall and a 33-48 record in road games last season. The Angels averaged 7.8 hits per game in the 2022 season with 2.7 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Mariners: Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Angels: Chris Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (groin), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)