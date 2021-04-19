How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on April 19, 2021

On Monday, April 19, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

When: Monday, April 19, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet LA and Root Sports Northwest

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

