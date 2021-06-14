How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on June 14, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, June 14, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (2-2, 0.00 ERA) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-4, 5.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners +113, Twins -132; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins head to face the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

The Mariners are 17-14 on their home turf. The Seattle offense has compiled a .209 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. J.P. Crawford leads the team with a mark of .275.

The Twins are 12-18 on the road. Minnesota has hit 95 home runs this season, second in the league. Miguel Sano leads them with 13, averaging one every 13.3 at-bats.

The Mariners won the last meeting 8-6. Drew Steckenrider earned his first victory and Kyle Seager went 4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI for Seattle. Alex Colome registered his first loss for Minnesota.

Live TV Streaming Option