How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on June 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins.

Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: J.A. Happ (3-2, 5.75 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (5-3, 4.68 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -104, Twins -112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Minnesota will meet on Tuesday.

The Mariners are 18-14 on their home turf. The Seattle offense has compiled a .210 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. J.P. Crawford leads the team with a mark of .275.

The Twins have gone 12-19 away from home. Minnesota has slugged .432, good for third in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .549 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-3. Paul Sewald earned his third victory and Jake Bauers went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Hansel Robles took his third loss for Minnesota.

