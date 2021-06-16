How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream on June 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (0-0, 4.85 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (5-5, 4.91 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners +108, Twins -125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Chris Flexen. Flexen went eight innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with eight strikeouts against Minnesota.

The Mariners are 19-14 in home games in 2020. The Seattle offense has compiled a .213 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. J.P. Crawford leads the team with a mark of .282.

The Twins are 12-20 on the road. Minnesota has slugged .428, good for fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .545 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Mariners won the last meeting 10-0. Chris Flexen recorded his sixth victory and Shed Long went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI for Seattle. J.A. Happ took his third loss for Minnesota.

