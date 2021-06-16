 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream on June 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (0-0, 4.85 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (5-5, 4.91 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners +108, Twins -125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Chris Flexen. Flexen went eight innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with eight strikeouts against Minnesota.

The Mariners are 19-14 in home games in 2020. The Seattle offense has compiled a .213 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. J.P. Crawford leads the team with a mark of .282.

The Twins are 12-20 on the road. Minnesota has slugged .428, good for fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .545 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Mariners won the last meeting 10-0. Chris Flexen recorded his sixth victory and Shed Long went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI for Seattle. J.A. Happ took his third loss for Minnesota.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports North≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $84.99------
Root Sports Northwest≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.