How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on June 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, June 13, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North). In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Twins visit the Mariners to begin 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (35-27, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (27-33, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (1-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (2-7, 4.35 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -123, Twins +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Minnesota Twins on Monday to open a three-game series.

Seattle has a 13-12 record at home and a 27-33 record overall. The Mariners have a 21-11 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Minnesota has a 35-27 record overall and a 15-13 record on the road. The Twins have a 25-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle with 11 home runs while slugging .452. Cal Raleigh is 7-for-25 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has five doubles, three home runs and 19 RBI for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 11-for-32 with two doubles, six home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Twins: 5-5, .288 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Nick Gordon: day-to-day (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)