How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on June 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Twins face the Mariners with 1-0 series lead

Minnesota Twins (36-27, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (27-34, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (0-0); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (6-2, 2.54 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -115, Twins -102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle is 13-13 in home games and 27-34 overall. The Mariners are 16-29 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Minnesota has a 16-13 record on the road and a 36-27 record overall. The Twins rank fifth in the AL with 74 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Twins lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Frazier has 12 doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 8-for-29 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jorge Polanco has 10 doubles and seven home runs for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 12-for-34 with two doubles and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Twins: 6-4, .296 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Gordon: day-to-day (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)