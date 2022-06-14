 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on June 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports North≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $89.99------
Root Sports Northwest≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Twins face the Mariners with 1-0 series lead

Minnesota Twins (36-27, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (27-34, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (0-0); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (6-2, 2.54 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -115, Twins -102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle is 13-13 in home games and 27-34 overall. The Mariners are 16-29 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Minnesota has a 16-13 record on the road and a 36-27 record overall. The Twins rank fifth in the AL with 74 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Twins lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Frazier has 12 doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 8-for-29 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jorge Polanco has 10 doubles and seven home runs for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 12-for-34 with two doubles and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Twins: 6-4, .296 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Gordon: day-to-day (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.