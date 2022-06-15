 Skip to Content
Minnesota Twins Detroit Tigers

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on June 15, 2022: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on YouTube, as this week’s “MLB Game of the Week.”

Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners

While you can’t stream the game on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and DIRECTV STREAM, the game will be stream on YouTube. You don’t need a subscription to YouTube TV to watch the game, but if you have the 4K Plus add-on, you will be able to watch it there in 4K.

Mariners and Twins meet with series tied 1-1

By The Associated Press
Minnesota Twins (36-28, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (28-34, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (0-0); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-6, 3.63 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -136, Mariners +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Seattle has gone 14-13 in home games and 28-34 overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in the majors.

Minnesota is 36-28 overall and 16-14 on the road. The Twins are ninth in the majors with 74 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 12 home runs while slugging .453. J.P. Crawford is 11-for-37 with two doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 18 home runs while slugging .585. Luis Arraez is 15-for-37 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs
Twins: 5-5, .279 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (undisclosed), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Gordon: day-to-day (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

