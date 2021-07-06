How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on July 6, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Root Sports Northwest, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (3-4, 5.43 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (5-7, 5.75 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners +133, Yankees -153; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and New York will square off on Tuesday.

The Mariners are 26-17 on their home turf. Seattle’s lineup has 105 home runs this season, Mitch Haniger leads them with 18 homers.

The Yankees have gone 19-19 away from home. New York is hitting a collective .234 this season, led by Aaron Judge with an average of .281.