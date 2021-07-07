How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on July 7, 2021: TV Channels

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (4-5, 4.50 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (6-3, 3.09 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners +106, Yankees -122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees travel to play the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

The Mariners are 26-18 in home games in 2020. The Seattle pitching staff averages 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Yusei Kikuchi leads them with a mark of 9.

The Yankees have gone 20-19 away from home. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .321 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .373.

The Yankees won the last meeting 12-1. Jameson Taillon earned his fourth victory and Rougned Odor went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for New York. Justus Sheffield took his eighth loss for Seattle.

