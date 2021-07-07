 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on July 7, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (4-5, 4.50 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (6-3, 3.09 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners +106, Yankees -122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees travel to play the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

The Mariners are 26-18 in home games in 2020. The Seattle pitching staff averages 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Yusei Kikuchi leads them with a mark of 9.

The Yankees have gone 20-19 away from home. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .321 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .373.

The Yankees won the last meeting 12-1. Jameson Taillon earned his fourth victory and Rougned Odor went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for New York. Justus Sheffield took his eighth loss for Seattle.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
YES Network≥ $84.99------
Root Sports Northwest≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: YES Network and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.