MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on July 8, 2021: TV Channels

On Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-3, 4.17 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (2-2, 4.10 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners +125, Yankees -143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and New York will play on Thursday.

The Mariners are 26-19 in home games in 2020. The Seattle pitching staff averages 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Yusei Kikuchi leads them with a mark of 9.

The Yankees are 21-19 on the road. New York has a team on-base percentage of .321, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .376.

The Yankees won the last meeting 5-4. Luis Cessa earned his second victory and Judge went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for New York. Kikuchi took his fourth loss for Seattle.

Live TV Streaming Option