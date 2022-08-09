How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on August 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Donaldson leads Yankees against the Mariners after 4-hit game

New York Yankees (70-39, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-51, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-4, 3.56 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 170 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -132, Mariners +111; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Seattle Mariners after Josh Donaldson’s four-hit game on Monday.

Seattle has a 29-26 record at home and a 59-51 record overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in MLB play.

New York has a 30-24 record on the road and a 70-39 record overall. The Yankees have a 42-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 18 home runs while slugging .420. Adam Frazier is 11-for-38 with two doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

DJ LeMahieu has 18 doubles and 12 home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 14-for-34 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .208 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees: 4-6, .268 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ryan Borucki: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jesse Winker: day-to-day (back), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (back), Diego Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Matt Carpenter: day-to-day (foot), Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (back), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)