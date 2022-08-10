MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Live Online on August 10, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners and Yankees meet, winner takes 3-game series

New York Yankees (71-39, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-52, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 149 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -129, Mariners +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Seattle has a 30-26 record in home games and a 59-52 record overall. The Mariners have a 23-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York is 71-39 overall and 30-25 on the road. The Yankees are 42-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Mariners hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 19 doubles and 14 home runs for the Mariners. Adam Frazier is 10-for-38 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads New York with 44 home runs while slugging .677. DJ LeMahieu is 15-for-44 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .201 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees: 3-7, .244 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Winker: day-to-day (back), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (back), Diego Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (back), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)