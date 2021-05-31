How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on May 31, 2021: TV Options/Channels

On Monday, May 31, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics

When: Monday, May 31, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT

TV: NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Seattle and Oakland will play on Monday. Athletics: James Kaprielian (2-0, 1.53 ERA, .91 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (0-2, 7.59 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 11 strikeouts).

The Mariners are 12-8 against opponents from the AL West. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .281 is last in the American League. Ty France leads the team with an OBP of .346.

The Athletics are 8-12 against teams from the AL West. Oakland has hit 70 home runs this season, sixth in the league. Matt Olson leads them with 13, averaging one every 13.4 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 6-3. James Kaprielian notched his second victory and Olson went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Oakland. Robert Dugger took his first loss for Seattle.