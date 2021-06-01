How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on June 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Oakland enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. Athletics: Chris Bassitt (5-2, 3.21 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 23 strikeouts).

The Mariners are 13-8 against AL West teams. The Seattle offense has compiled a .205 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Mitch Haniger leads the team with an average of .261.

The Athletics are 8-13 in division play. Oakland has hit 70 home runs this season, sixth in the league. Matt Olson leads them with 13, averaging one every 13.7 at-bats.

The Mariners won the last meeting 6-5. Daniel Zamora earned his second victory and Donnie Walton went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Seattle. Lou Trivino took his second loss for Oakland.