MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on July 22, 2021: Live Stream

On Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (6-6, 3.28 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (9-3, 3.35 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners +119, Athletics -136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Oakland will meet on Thursday.

The Mariners are 29-20 in home games in 2020. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .293, led by Ty France with a mark of .351.

The Athletics are 25-18 in road games. Oakland has slugged .405 this season. Matt Olson leads the club with a .588 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Athletics won the last meeting 6-0. Sean Manaea earned his fourth victory and Mitch Moreland went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Oakland. Chris Flexen registered his third loss for Seattle.