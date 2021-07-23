How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on July 23, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (8-8, 4.33 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (6-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -103, Athletics -114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Olson and the Athletics will take on the Mariners Friday.

The Mariners are 29-21 in home games in 2020. Seattle has a collective batting average of .217 this season, led by Ty France with an average of .273.

The Athletics are 26-18 on the road. Oakland has slugged .404 this season. Matt Olson leads the team with a .583 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Athletics won the last meeting 4-1. Sean Manaea secured his seventh victory and Ramon Laureano went 2-for-5 with two RBI for Oakland. Chris Flexen registered his fourth loss for Seattle.