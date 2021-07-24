 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on July 24, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (10-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 126 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (4-2, 3.50 ERA, .96 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners +114, Athletics -132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics head to take on the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

The Mariners are 30-21 in home games in 2020. The Seattle pitching staff averages 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, Yusei Kikuchi leads them with a mark of 9.6.

The Athletics have gone 26-19 away from home. Oakland is slugging .405 as a unit. Matt Olson leads the team with a slugging percentage of .588.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-3. Paul Sewald recorded his sixth victory and Cal Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Seattle. Jake Diekman registered his second loss for Oakland.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---
Root Sports Northwest≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.