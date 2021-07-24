MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on July 24, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (10-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 126 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (4-2, 3.50 ERA, .96 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners +114, Athletics -132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics head to take on the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

The Mariners are 30-21 in home games in 2020. The Seattle pitching staff averages 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, Yusei Kikuchi leads them with a mark of 9.6.

The Athletics have gone 26-19 away from home. Oakland is slugging .405 as a unit. Matt Olson leads the team with a slugging percentage of .588.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-3. Paul Sewald recorded his sixth victory and Cal Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Seattle. Jake Diekman registered his second loss for Oakland.