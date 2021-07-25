How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on July 25, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (7-8, 3.43 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (2-5, 5.55 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners +111, Athletics -128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Oakland will play on Sunday.

The Mariners are 31-21 in home games in 2020. Seattle is averaging 3.9 RBI per game this season. Mitch Haniger leads the team with 62 total runs batted in.

The Athletics are 26-20 on the road. Oakland is slugging .404 as a unit. Matt Olson leads the team with a slugging percentage of .581.

The Mariners won the last meeting 5-4. Kendall Graveman earned his third victory and Haniger went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and three RBI for Seattle. Lou Trivino registered his fourth loss for Oakland.