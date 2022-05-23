How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on May 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, May 23, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners begin 3-game series with the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (17-26, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (17-25, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Zach Logue (2-2, 2.04 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (2-4, 3.08 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -168, Athletics +144; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Oakland Athletics to begin a three-game series.

Seattle has a 17-25 record overall and a 9-7 record at home. The Mariners have a 15-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Oakland has gone 6-15 in home games and 17-26 overall. The Athletics have a 5-18 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle with eight home runs while slugging .457. Abraham Toro is 7-for-23 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Sean Murphy has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 RBI for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 7-for-28 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.68 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .208 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee)

Athletics: Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (hand), Frankie Montas: day-to-day (hand), Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (right arm), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)