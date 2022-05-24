 Skip to Content
How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on May 24, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Athletics aim to stop 3-game slide, play the Mariners

Oakland Athletics (17-27, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (18-25, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -159, Athletics +135; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics look to end a three-game skid with a win over the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has a 10-7 record in home games and an 18-25 record overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Oakland is 6-15 in home games and 17-27 overall. The Athletics have gone 8-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBI for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 14-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 RBI for the Athletics. Chad Pinder is 5-for-18 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .256 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .233 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee)

Athletics: Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (hand), Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (right arm), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

