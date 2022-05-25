 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on May 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners and Athletics meet to decide series winner

Oakland Athletics (18-27, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (18-26, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (4-0, 1.91 ERA, .99 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (4-4, 4.77 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -165, Athletics +142; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Seattle has a 10-8 record at home and an 18-26 record overall. The Mariners have a 14-9 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Oakland is 12-12 in road games and 18-27 overall. The Athletics have gone 6-19 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBI for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 15-for-41 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Sheldon Neuse is fifth on the Athletics with a .252 batting average, and has three doubles, two triples, two home runs, 10 walks and 15 RBI. Jed Lowrie is 11-for-34 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .256 batting average, 6.56 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .248 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (hand), Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (right arm), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

