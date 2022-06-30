 Skip to Content
How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on June 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---
Root Sports Northwest≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Athletics look to break 3-game slide, play the Mariners

Oakland Athletics (25-52, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (36-41, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (0-0); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (8-3, 2.54 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -226, Athletics +186; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics aim to end their three-game slide with a victory against the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle is 36-41 overall and 17-19 at home. The Mariners have the ninth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.76.

Oakland has gone 17-23 in road games and 25-52 overall. The Athletics are 8-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Mariners are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker has 12 doubles and six home runs for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 12-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Seth Brown leads Oakland with 10 home runs while slugging .447. Sean Murphy is 9-for-29 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .232 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .229 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ty France: 10-Day IL (elbow), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

