How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on July 2, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Root Sports Northwest, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Seattle Mariners host the Oakland Athletics Saturday

Oakland Athletics (26-53, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (37-42, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (6-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (2-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -183, Athletics +156; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

Seattle is 37-42 overall and 18-20 in home games. Mariners hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Oakland has gone 18-24 in road games and 26-53 overall. The Athletics are 19-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Mariners are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 15 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 7-for-29 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Seth Brown leads the Athletics with 27 extra base hits (15 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs). Ramon Laureano is 9-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .231 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .241 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ty France: 10-Day IL (elbow), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)