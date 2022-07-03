 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on July 3, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics play in game 4 of series

Oakland Athletics (26-54, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (38-42, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (3-8, 3.10 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (6-6, 3.78 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -153, Athletics +129; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, leading the series 2-1.

Seattle has a 19-20 record in home games and a 38-42 record overall. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.74 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Oakland is 26-54 overall and 18-25 on the road. The Athletics have an 8-40 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Mariners lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 15 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 11-for-38 with five doubles over the last 10 games.

Elvis Andrus has 18 doubles, four home runs and 17 RBI for the Athletics. Ramon Laureano is 8-for-35 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .223 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Athletics: 3-7, .236 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ty France: 10-Day IL (elbow), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

