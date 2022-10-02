 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on October 2, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Athletics bring 6-game losing streak into matchup against the Mariners

Oakland Athletics (56-102, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (87-70, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-9, 4.43 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-11, 3.58 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 209 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -280, Athletics +227; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics look to break their six-game losing streak with a victory against the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle is 43-33 at home and 87-70 overall. The Mariners have a 58-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Oakland has gone 30-50 in road games and 56-102 overall. The Athletics have a 39-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the 19th time these teams match up this season. The Mariners are up 11-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 31 home runs while slugging .468. Ty France is 14-for-38 with three doubles, a triple and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Sean Murphy has 37 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 66 RBI for the Athletics. Conner Capel is 10-for-26 with a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Athletics: 2-8, .204 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Sean Murphy: day-to-day (illness), Collin Wiles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (lumbar), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

