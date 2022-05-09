How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on May 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, May 9, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners host the Phillies in first of 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (12-16, fourth in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (13-16, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (2-1, 4.63 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (1-4, 3.10 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -121, Phillies +103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners begin a three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

Seattle has an 8-5 record at home and a 13-16 record overall. The Mariners have gone 8-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia has a 12-16 record overall and a 9-9 record at home. The Phillies are 5-11 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle with six home runs while slugging .456. Abraham Toro is 6-for-33 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with seven home runs while slugging .474. Alec Bohm is 12-for-39 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .220 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Festa: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Zach Eflin: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)