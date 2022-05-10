How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on May 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Phillies face the Mariners leading series 1-0

Philadelphia Phillies (12-16, fourth in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (13-16, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-3, 3.37 ERA, .87 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (2-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -121, Mariners +101; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies meet the Seattle Mariners with a 1-0 series lead.

Seattle has an 8-6 record in home games and a 13-16 record overall. The Mariners have gone 10-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Philadelphia is 9-9 at home and 12-16 overall. The Phillies have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .313.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle with six home runs while slugging .456. Abraham Toro is 5-for-34 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm has a .312 batting average to rank fifth on the Phillies, and has four doubles and two home runs. Jean Segura is 13-for-38 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .206 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .239 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Festa: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Zach Eflin: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)