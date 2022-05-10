 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on May 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Philadelphia----
Root Sports Northwest≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Phillies face the Mariners leading series 1-0

Philadelphia Phillies (12-16, fourth in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (13-16, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-3, 3.37 ERA, .87 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (2-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -121, Mariners +101; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies meet the Seattle Mariners with a 1-0 series lead.

Seattle has an 8-6 record in home games and a 13-16 record overall. The Mariners have gone 10-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Philadelphia is 9-9 at home and 12-16 overall. The Phillies have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .313.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle with six home runs while slugging .456. Abraham Toro is 5-for-34 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm has a .312 batting average to rank fifth on the Phillies, and has four doubles and two home runs. Jean Segura is 13-for-38 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .206 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .239 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Festa: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Zach Eflin: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.