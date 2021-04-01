MLB Opening Day 2021 TV: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. San Francisco Giants on April 1, 2021 Live Online

On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. San Francisco Giants

In Seattle, the game is streaming on ROOT Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. This is your only option to stream Mariners games on your local RSN all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which will air most Giants games this season, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

