MLB Opening Day 2021 TV: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. San Francisco Giants on April 1, 2021 Live Online
On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Seattle Mariners vs. San Francisco Giants
- When: Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Bay Area and Root Sports Northwest
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Seattle, the game is streaming on ROOT Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. This is your only option to stream Mariners games on your local RSN all year long.
In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which will air most Giants games this season, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
Giants vs. Mariners Preview
Projected Lineup
Seattle Mariners
- Mitch Haniger, RF
- Ty France, DH
- Kyle Seager, 3B
- Evan White, 1B
- Tom Murphy, C
- Taylor Trammell, CF
- Dylan Moore, 2B
- Jake Fraley, LF
- J.P. Crawford, SS
San Francisco Giants
- Austin Slater, LF
- Mike Yastrzemski, RF
- Donovan Solano, 2B
- Evan Longoria, 3B
- Wilmer Flores, DH
- Brandon Belt, 1B
- Buster Posey, C
- Brandon Crawford, SS
- Mauricio Dubón, CF