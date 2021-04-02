How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. San Francisco Giants on April 2, 2021 Live Online

On Friday, April 2, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. San Francisco Giants

In Seattle, the game is streaming on ROOT Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. This is your only option to stream Mariners games on your local RSN all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which will air most Giants games this season, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Mariners/Giants Game Preview (April 2, 2021)

San Francisco Giants (0-1, fifth in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (1-0, third in the NL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants visit the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

The Mariners finished 14-10 in home games in 2020. Seattle batted .226 as a team last year and hit 60 total home runs.

The Giants went 10-17 away from home in 2020. San Francisco pitchers struck out 8.1 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.56.

INJURIES: Mariners: Andres Munoz: (elbow), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

Giants: Alex Wood: (back), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow).