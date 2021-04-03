How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. San Francisco Giants on April 3, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Live Stream

On Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. San Francisco Giants

In Seattle, the game is streaming on ROOT Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. This is your only option to stream Mariners games on your local RSN all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which will air most Giants games this season, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

After splitting the first two games of the series, the Mariners will send Chris Flexon to the mound, while Logan Webb will start for the Giants.

The Mariners went 14-10 on their home field in 2020. Seattle averaged 7.2 hits with 2.6 extra base hits per game and 88 total doubles last year. The Giants went 10-17 away from home in 2020. San Francisco averaged 8.9 hits per game last season, batting .263 as a team.

