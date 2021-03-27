Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. San Francisco Giants on March 27, 2021 Live Online
On Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Seattle Mariners vs. San Francisco Giants
- When: Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT
- TV: Root Sports Northwest
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Seattle, the game is streaming on ROOT Sports Northwest, which is only available with a subscription to AT&T TV. They are not carried by Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – so this is your only option to stream Mariners games on your local RSN all year long.
If you are a Giants fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.
In Northern California, you can stream Giants games during the regular season on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream the game with Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Root Sports Northwest
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-