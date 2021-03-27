Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. San Francisco Giants on March 27, 2021 Live Online

On Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. San Francisco Giants

When: Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT

TV: Root Sports Northwest

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Seattle, the game is streaming on ROOT Sports Northwest, which is only available with a subscription to AT&T TV. They are not carried by Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – so this is your only option to stream Mariners games on your local RSN all year long.

If you are a Giants fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

In Northern California, you can stream Giants games during the regular season on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream the game with Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option