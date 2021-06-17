MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners Live Without Cable on June 17, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Rich Hill (5-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) Mariners: Justin Dunn (1-3, 3.91 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners +148, Rays -171; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Meadows and the Rays will take on the Mariners Thursday.

The Mariners are 19-15 on their home turf. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .287 is last in the majors. Ty France leads the lineup with an OBP of .349.

The Rays are 24-12 on the road. The Tampa Bay pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.30. Ryan Yarbrough leads the team with a 3.91 earned run average.

