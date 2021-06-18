 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners Live Without Cable on June 18, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 18, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Michael Wacha (1-1, 4.54 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (3-3, 3.54 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -106, Rays -110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Tampa Bay will square off on Friday.

The Mariners are 20-15 in home games in 2020. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .288, last in the American League. Ty France leads the club with a mark of .348.

The Rays are 24-13 on the road. The Tampa Bay pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.34, Ryan Yarbrough leads the staff with a mark of 3.91.

The Mariners won the last meeting 6-5. Hector Santiago recorded his first victory and France went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Seattle. Pete Fairbanks registered his second loss for Tampa Bay.

AT&T TV
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Root Sports Northwest≥ $84.99

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

