MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Without Cable on June 19, 2021: Live Stream

On Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Josh Fleming (6-4, 3.20 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (2-2, 4.13 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners +123, Rays -142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Yusei Kikuchi. Kikuchi pitched seven innings, giving up one run on four hits with six strikeouts against Tampa Bay.

The Mariners are 21-15 on their home turf. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .290, last in the American League. Ty France leads the lineup with a mark of .354.

The Rays are 24-14 on the road. The Tampa Bay pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.37, Ryan Yarbrough leads the staff with a mark of 3.91.

The Mariners won the last meeting 5-1. Yusei Kikuchi earned his fourth victory and France went 3-for-4 with a double for Seattle. Michael Wacha registered his second loss for Tampa Bay.

