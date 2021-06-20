How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners Stream Live Without Cable on June 20, 2021: TV Channels/Live TV

On Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (2-2, 4.42 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-4, 5.44 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners +136, Rays -156; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Mariners are 22-15 on their home turf. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .290 is last in the American League. Ty France leads the lineup with an OBP of .356.

The Rays are 24-15 on the road. The Tampa Bay pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.39. Ryan Yarbrough leads the team with a 3.91 earned run average.

The Mariners won the last meeting 6-5. Rafael Montero secured his fourth victory and J.P. Crawford went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for Seattle. J.P. Feyereisen registered his third loss for Tampa Bay.

