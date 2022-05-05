How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners Game Live Online on May 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun). This is available with DIRECTV STREAM.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (15-10, third in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (12-13, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (1-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (2-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -135, Mariners +115; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Tampa Bay Rays as losers of three straight games.

Seattle has a 7-2 record at home and a 12-13 record overall. The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.48.

Tampa Bay has gone 9-7 at home and 15-10 overall. The Rays have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .394.

The teams match up Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford is second on the Mariners with a .364 batting average, and has six doubles, a triple, four home runs, 12 walks and 10 RBI. Ty France is 12-for-40 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Wander Franco has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 RBI for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 10-for-30 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .218 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rays: 7-3, .250 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

Rays: Phoenix Sanders: 15-Day IL (back), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (elbow), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)