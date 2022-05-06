How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners Game Live Online on May 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, May 6, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Seattle, Tampa, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies. Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners to stop losing streak in game against the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (16-10, second in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (12-14, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Josh Fleming (2-3, 6.32 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (4-0, .64 ERA, .93 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -125, Rays +105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners enter a matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays as losers of four straight games.

Seattle is 7-3 at home and 12-14 overall. The Mariners have hit 26 total home runs to rank sixth in the AL.

Tampa Bay is 16-10 overall and 9-7 in home games. The Rays have a 10-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Rays lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France leads the Mariners with five home runs while slugging .505. J.P. Crawford is 14-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has three doubles, two home runs and six RBI while hitting .301 for the Rays. Manuel Margot is 11-for-34 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .209 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rays: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Mariners: Tom Murphy: day-to-day (undisclosed), Matt Festa: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

Rays: Phoenix Sanders: 15-Day IL (back), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (elbow), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)